One of 2 giant ducks in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor deflates

HONG KONG (AP) — One of the two giant inflatable ducks floating in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor has deflated, just a day after they were unveiled to revelers. Crowds of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. But many who arrived Saturday afternoon only found one duck intact, with the other reduced to a puddle of yellow plastic. Organizers say their staff found one of the ducks was overstretched due to the hot weather and rising air pressure, so they had to let the air out to avoid risk. Hofman’s rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.