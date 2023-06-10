Pope continues post-surgery recovery in hospital; faithful await his video message

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis spent another good night in the Rome hospital where he is recovering from abdominal surgery. The 86-year-old pontiff underwent an operation on Wednesday to repair a hernia and remove scar tissue that had formed following previous intestinal surgery. The Vatican said it would provide more details on the pope’s medical progress later on Saturday. Meanwhile, thousands of people were expected to flock to St. Peter’s Square for a late-afternoon gathering to promote brotherhood. They were expected to see a video message from the pope, although it wasn’t immediately clear it will be a message recorded before his surgery or during his hospitalization.

