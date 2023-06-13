Skip to Content
AP National

Japanese soldier arrested after allegedly firing at colleagues on army base, 3 wounded

Published 8:28 PM

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base, a top government official said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroakazu Matsuno told reporters that the shooting occurred at a firing range at a base in Gifu prefecture in central Japan.

NHK public television, quoting investigative officials, said the suspect is a teenage male. One of the wounded was in serious condition, NHK said.

No other details, including a possible motive, were immediately available.

