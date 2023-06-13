New Jersey doctor who sexually abused patients has been threatened in jail, lawyers say

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a New Jersey doctor who sexually abused patients say their client has faced threats and extortion from other inmates at a federal jail in Brooklyn where he awaits sentencing next month on federal charges. 64-year-old Robert Hadden could be sentenced to decades behind bars, but his lawyers say he should face no more than three years in prison. They say he hasn’t committed a sex offense since he stopped practicing medicine in 2012 and is no threat to commit another crime. Sentencing is scheduled for July 24 and victims are set to testify at a June 28 hearing in Manhattan federal court, where he was convicted in January. Prosecutors declined comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.