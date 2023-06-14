No more rides to Hel on bus 666 in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — There will be no more rides to Hel on bus 666. The bus to the town of Hel on Poland’s Baltic coast has long been popular with tourists. But some Christian conservatives have protested what they see as Satanic overtones of a bus using the number symbolizing the devil leading to a place that sounds like the word “hell” in English. The local bus operator announced this week that bus 666 will no longer run to Hel, and that it was changing the line’s number to 669. Local media said the bus company acted under the pressure of Christian groups, but that it was already considering going back to 666 amid public outcry over the change.

