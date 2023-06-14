Turkey’s Erdogan says his economic views are same but will accept minister’s policies

ISTANBUL (AP) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he remains firm on his unconventional approach to Turkey’s economy. But he suggested in comments published Wednesday that his recently appointed finance minister will have leeway to move away from policies many have blamed for a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Erdogan, who was reelected last month, reappointed Mehmet Simsek, an internationally respected banker, to the post of treasury and finance minister in a sign of a pivot from his unusual economic policies. He also appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former U.S.-based bank executive, to head the central bank. She became Turkey’s first woman central bank governor.

