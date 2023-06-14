Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed Michigan student enters no-contest plea

A Detroit-area woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash has pleaded no contest to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. The Macomb Daily reports 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson of Oakland County entered the plea Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court in connection with the New Year’s Day hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Ben Kable of Shelby Township. Kable was walking on an Oakland County road before dawn on Jan 1. Howson is a dual U.S. and Thai citizen and left Michigan for Bangkok on Jan. 3. She was returned to the U.S. in February and extradited to Michigan.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.