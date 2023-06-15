5 key takeaways from ‘partygate’ report that found Boris Johnson deliberately misled UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary committee has issued a damning report concluding that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled lawmakers over what he knew about multiple lockdown-flouting parties at his office and government buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee concluded that Johnson’s statements to Parliament were deliberately disingenuous and misleading, and that amounted to a serious contempt of Parliament. It said that as the “most prominent public promoter” of the government’s COVID rules and guidance, Johnson knew what wasn’t allowed at the time, and knew about breaches of such rules at Downing Street. It said it was highly unlikely that he could have genuinely believed that rules were being followed.

