Death of 2 Americans in Mexico resort hotel room now attributed to ‘undetermined substance’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico’s Baja California Sur state say autopsies on two Americans found dead in their luxury hotel room suggest they died of “intoxication by an undetermined substance.” Local police initially said that gas inhalation was suspected. The state prosecutors’ office said Thursday the bodies bore no signs of violence. The office did not say what further steps are being taken to determine the exact cause of death. Prosecutors say the victims were from Newport Beach, California. Local media gave their names as Abby Lutz and John Heathco. The nutritional supplements company LES Labs based in Covina, California, lists Heathco as its founder.

