Group recommends reforms for scandal-plagued Los Angeles city council

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles should add more city council members, create two new independent redistricting commissions and better enforce ethics rules, a panel of academics tasked with proposing reforms for the scandal-plagued city government said Thursday. The Los Angeles Governance Reform Project shared its recommendations just days after yet another councilman was charged with a felony, this time for embezzlement and perjury. The project wants the proposed reforms to go before voters in November 2024. City Hall in the nation’s second-largest city has been rocked by an ongoing series of scandals, including the recording of council members making racist remarks as they discussed redistricting.

