Las Vegas police arrest man they say threatened mass shooting at Stanley Cup game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police on Thursday released an arrest report identifying a man they say threatened to carry out a mass shooting two days earlier during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on the Strip. They say 33-year-old Matthew DeSavio was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony terrorism charge after three people called 911 to report threats he made in a series of rambling texts, phone calls and Facebook posts. A lawyer who could comment on DeSavio’s behalf wasn’t listed Thursday in court records. Police describe him in their report as a man with a history of mental illness and arrests. But the report doesn’t say if detectives found any weapons in the suspect’s possession.

