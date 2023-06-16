Agricultural producers and food businesses throughout nation getting $320 million boost from USDA
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control food prices and improve nutrition. Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a visit to the Fresh Start Market in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday that the loans and grants are designed to strengthen the supply chain, to make the food system more resilient and to create opportunities for mid- and small-size operators. Businesses in 19 states will benefit from the program.