Skip to Content
AP National

Balloons, tears and hugs as family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral

KIFI
By
Published 6:04 PM

By VALERIE GONZALEZ and LISET CRUZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people remembered an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. Funeral services in New York were held Friday for Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez. She was born in Panama. She died May 17 at a Border Patrol detention facility in Texas. Anadith’s mother has told The Associated Press that she warned agents the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. An internal investigation found Border Patrol medical personnel were informed about the girl’s medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died. Her death has put the U.S. government under new scrutiny over care given to detained migrants.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content