Canada Supreme Court upholds accord that sends some asylum-seekers back to US
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Supreme Court upheld an immigration agreement between the United States and Canada that says asylum seekers must apply in the first country they arrive in. The 2002 agreement between the U.S. and Canada says migrants who go to an official Canadian crossing are returned to the U.S. and told to apply there. The Canadian Council for Refugees challenged the 2002 agreement on behalf of a number of applicants including a Muslim woman from Ethiopia who was detained after her attempt to enter Canada from the U.S. Lawyers had argued against the accord saying that the U.S. is not actually safe for many asylum seekers.