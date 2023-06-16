Skip to Content
AP National

Canada Supreme Court upholds accord that sends some asylum-seekers back to US

KIFI
By
Published 2:36 PM

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Supreme Court upheld an immigration agreement between the United States and Canada that says asylum seekers must apply in the first country they arrive in. The 2002 agreement between the U.S. and Canada says migrants who go to an official Canadian crossing are returned to the U.S. and told to apply there. The Canadian Council for Refugees challenged the 2002 agreement on behalf of a number of applicants including a Muslim woman from Ethiopia who was detained after her attempt to enter Canada from the U.S. Lawyers had argued against the accord saying that the U.S. is not actually safe for many asylum seekers.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content