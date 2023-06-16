Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation

NEW YORK (AP) — The key witness against former President Donald Trump in a New York state criminal prosecution has lost his bid for early release from probation. The decision on Friday comes after federal prosecutors characterized recent comments he made as lies. A judge cited Michael Cohen’s comments in a book and on television as reasons to conclude that early release from court supervision would not ensure rehabilitation and deterrence from future crimes. Federal prosecutors highlighted the quotes in arguing against leniency. Cohen was formerly Trump’s personal lawyer. He served about a year behind bars of a three-year term after admitting several crimes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.