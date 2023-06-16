Extratropical cyclone kills 3 in southern Brazil, 12 still missing

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities in the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul say three people are dead and 12 are missing after an extratropical cyclone swept through the region. Gov. Eduardo Leite said Friday that two people died in the city of Sao Leopoldo and one was killed in Maquine, on the state’s coast. Several roads are still blocked, flights to the state’s main cities were cancelled throughout Friday and electricity was out across state. Mayors in the region report they got twice as much rain in 24 hours as would normally be expected for the entire month of June.

