Georgia and New Hampshire’s places in limbo as Democrats hammer out 2024 primary order

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul his party’s 2024 presidential primary schedule remains unsettled. A Democratic rules committee has given New Hampshire more time to comply with new rules that leaders there fiercely oppose, but opted not to immediately offer such an extension to another battleground state, Georgia. The rules committee voted Friday to let New Hampshire have until Sept. 1 to continue working on its plans for the 2024 Democratic primary. But that is unlikely to quell an ongoing feud between the national party and the state’s Democrats. The same panel didn’t extend more time to Georgia, which hasn’t set its date for next year’s primary either.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

