Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team’s match against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after repeated homophobic chants could be heard from fans. Four players were ejected in the game, which the U.S. won 3-0 for a spot Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada. Christian Pulisic scored two goals and Ricardo Pepi scored one. Play was halted in the 90th minute because of the homophobic chants. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but resumed chants caused the referee to end the match in the eighth added minute. FIFA fined Mexico the equivalent of $108,000 in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.