Poverty, climate, regional stability on agenda as Saudi crown prince visits France

PARIS (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The French presidency said the talks on Friday would focus on bilateral relations between the two countries and on regional stability issues, especially after long-time rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic ties earlier this year. France is a major weapons and defense supplier to Gulf nations. During his stay in Paris, Prince Mohammed is also expected to push for Riyadh to host the 2030 World Fair’s Expo. The prince also will participate next week in a global financing summit aimed at fighting poverty and climate change.

