Putin touts Russian economy as Western investors steer clear of St. Petersburg event

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is touting Russia’s prospects at the country’s main international economic forum despite heavy international sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine. Western officials and investors steered clear of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which started Wednesday and runs through Saturday. For decades, the gathering has been has been Russia’s premier event for attracting foreign capital. The Kremlin banned journalists from countries that Russia regards as “unfriendly” from covering the proceedings. Moscow gave that designation on scores that sanctioned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including the United States, Canada, Australia and European Union members.

