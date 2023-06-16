Serbia opens proceedings against arrested Kosovo policemen, ignores US call for their release.
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian prosecutors have opened legal proceedings against three Kosovo police officers arrested earlier this week, defying U.S. and other demands for their immediate and unconditional release. Serbian officials have said the three Kosovo Albanians were arrested by Serbian security on Wednesday deep inside Serbia and close to the border with Kosovo, and that they were heavily armed when seized. Kosovo officials insist they were “kidnapped” inside Kosovo. The dispute adds to tensions between the two countries that have flared into recent violent clashes in the Serb populated northern Kosovo. The violence stirred fears of a renewal of the 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo that left more than 10,000 people dead.