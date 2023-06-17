4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police. The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35. Minneapolis police said in a statement that the driver exited the highway, ran the light and crashed into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside. All five of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

