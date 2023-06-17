Foggy finish line as runners race to summit of New England’s tallest mountain

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — A Colorado runner has raced through drizzle and fog to the top of New England’s tallest peak to win the Mount Washington Road Race. Joseph Gray of Colorado Springs won for a record-tying seventh time, completing the course in little more than an hour, followed by Sam Chelanga, also of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Tyler Andrews, of Concord, Massachusetts. Amber Ferreira, of Concord, New Hampshire, finished first with a time of one hour, 15 minutes, 16 seconds to win the women’s division. Runners dealt with drizzle, a wind chill of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit and thick fog above the tree line over the 7.6-mile (12.2-kilometer) route.

