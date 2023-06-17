German police arrest truck driver accused in crash that killed Italian cyclist Rebellin

ROME (AP) — Police in Germany have arrested a truck driver accused in the crash last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin. Prosecutors in Italy say Wolfgang Rieke is accused of road homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. They say he was arrested Thursday in Muenster on a European arrest warrant. Rebellin was one of cycling’s longest-serving professionals. He was killed Nov. 30 during a training run near the northern Italian town of Montebello Vicentino. At the time, Italian media reported the truck didn’t stop. But prosecutors, citing roadside video and witness photos, said the driver stopped, got out of the cab, saw Rebellin and then left the scene.

