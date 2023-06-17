Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq5 SUVs

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. regulators say multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai’s popular Ioniq5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice posted online Saturday that it received 30 complaints about the problem in 2022 models, of which it estimated 39,500 were on U.S. highways. Hyundai did not immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press asking if the complaints might lead to a service recall.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.