Judge gives Enbridge 3 years to close oil pipeline on tribal land in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has given Enbridge three years to shut down a section of an oil and gas pipeline that crosses reservation land. The judge also ordered the energy company to pay a Native American tribe more than $5 million for trespassing. Friday’s order from U.S. District Judge William Conley comes after members of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said river erosion has created an immediate risk that the pipeline will be exposed and rupture on reservation land. Enbridge said Saturday that it plans to appeal. It wants support for a three-year plan to reroute the pipeline.

