St. Louis security guard punches man lying on light rail platform, video shows

St. LOUIS (AP) — Video shows a security officer for St. Louis light rail repeatedly punch a man in the head as he lay facedown at a busy platform. The guard has since been removed from duty. Obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the video shows the MetroLink security officer hit the man with a closed fist three times Friday. Bystanders shout for the guard to stop. Both the security guard and the man are Black. Witnesses say the man was not resisting. Paramedics responded but the status of the beaten man was not immediately known.

