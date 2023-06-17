US ambassador marches in Warsaw Pride parade, sending message to NATO ally

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States ambassador in Poland has joined the yearly Pride parade in Warsaw. His participation is sending a clear message of Washington’s opposition to discrimination in a country where LGBTQ+ people are facing an uphill struggle. Ambassador Mark Brzezinski marched Saturday with more than 30 other members of his embassy and alongside representatives from Canada, Austria and other Western countries in the Equality Parade. In recent years Western governments have been alarmed by a conservative government in Warsaw that depicts gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people as threats to the nation and its children.

