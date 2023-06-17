Virginia officer fatally shot during struggle with assault suspect in woods

WINTERGREEN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was fatally shot during a struggle with a man in the woods in a Virginia mountain town. Authorities said Wintergreen Police Department Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II was killed Friday night. Virginia State Police said police received a call about a man assaulting two other men at a home. The two injured men had run away from the home by the time police arrived, and they were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Wagner found the assault suspect in nearby woods, and they got into a struggle. State police said Wagner was shot during the confrontation, and he died there.

