‘The Flash’ opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash” opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Though a fair amount of money by normal standards and enough to take first place, it’s also muted by superhero standards. It was a crowded weekend at the multiplex. In addition to “The Flash” there was the new Pixar family film “Elemental,” which got second place, and the horror-comedy “The Blackening.” The only big win was Wes Anderson’s starry “Asteroid City” which earned $720,000 from just six theaters.

