Outlook bleak for passengers on the Titan, despite massive rescue effort

BOSTON (AP) — Time is quickly running out for five people aboard a missing submersible that lost contact with its mother ship on Sunday as it descended to the wreck of the Titanic. As international search and rescue efforts forge ahead, each passing second makes it less likely that the passengers on the Titan will be found alive as their oxygen supply is expected to run out by Thursday morning. There are several possible outcomes, including that the vessel is found on the surface of the ocean; it is found on the ocean floor; its hull has been breached; or that oxygen will be depleted and the rescue mission turns into a recovery mission.

