UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan is warning the country’s Taliban rulers that international recognition as the country’s legitimate government will remain “nearly impossible” unless they lift severe restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment. Roza Otunbayeva told the Security Council on Wednesday that the Taliban have asked to be recognized by the United Nations and its 192 other member nations, “but at the same time they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter.” In discussions with the Taliban, she said, “I am blunt about the obstacles they have created for themselves.” Afghan women are barred from most jobs and public places, while girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade.