UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan is warning the country’s Taliban rulers that international recognition as the country’s legitimate government will remain “nearly impossible” unless they lift severe restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment. Roza Otunbayeva told the Security Council on Wednesday that the Taliban have asked to be recognized by the United Nations and its 192 other member nations, “but at the same time they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter.” In discussions with the Taliban, she said, “I am blunt about the obstacles they have created for themselves.” Afghan women are barred from most jobs and public places, while girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.