2.5M Genworth policyholders and 769K retired California workers and beneficiaries affected by hack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s public pension fund says the personal data of more than 769,000 retired workers and beneficiaries including Social Security numbers has been stolen in the breach of a popular file-transfer application by a Russian ransomware gang that is extorting victims. Cybersecurity experts estimate hundreds of organizations globally have been compromised, including the U.S. Department of Energy and the BBC. The California fund, CalPERS, blamed the breach on a third-party vendor that verifies deaths. The same Minnesota-based vendor is also named in the loss of personal data of at least 2.5 million policyholders of the Fortune 500 insurer Genworth Financial.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

