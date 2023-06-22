GOP releases testimony of whistleblowers claiming interference in Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. It was a charge the department swiftly denied. The testimony from the two IRS agents detailed what they called a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions months before elections. The Justice Department denied the claims, saying the U.S. attorney in charge of the Hunter Biden probe had full authority over the case. The release comes days after Hunter Biden announced he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with the Justice Department.

