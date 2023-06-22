Group promoting plant-based eating wants a new name for Macon Bacon baseball team

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A doctors’ group that promotes animal rights is makin’ a fuss over the Macon Bacon baseball team. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine wrote to the president of the Georgia collegiate team urging him to change its name. Committee nutritional educator Anna Herby wrote that the team’s name amounts to a “glorification” of a meat that increases risks of cancer and other diseases. WMAZ-TV reports that the Macon Bacon’s concession menu includes foods such as bacon-wrapped bacon, steak-cut bacon and bacon-loaded cheese fries. Macon Bacon President Brandon Raphael said the name is “lighthearted and playful” and noted that fans picked it in a 2018 vote. He said the ballpark concession menus includes “a plant-based option.”

