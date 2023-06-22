Transgender sports ban heads to North Carolina governor’s desk
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has given final legislative approval to a bill banning transgender girls from playing on the school sports teams that align with their gender identity. The GOP-controlled state House voted 62-43 Thursday to send the bill to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He has little power to block it now that Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. The bill would designate sports by sex assigned at birth. Restrictions would apply to state universities and community colleges as well as all public and some private middle and high schools.