Transgender sports ban heads to North Carolina governor’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has given final legislative approval to a bill banning transgender girls from playing on the school sports teams that align with their gender identity. The GOP-controlled state House voted 62-43 Thursday to send the bill to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He has little power to block it now that Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. The bill would designate sports by sex assigned at birth. Restrictions would apply to state universities and community colleges as well as all public and some private middle and high schools.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.