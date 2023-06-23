ACLU lawsuit says Georgia school district ignored racism targeting Black students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Four Black students are suing a Georgia school district, saying teachers and administrators violated their civil rights by fostering a longstanding environment of racial discrimination. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the civil lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court against the Effingham County School District. The complaint says white students in the schools casually used racist slurs. One of the unnamed student plaintiffs says an administrator told him white students used slurs because they heard Black students do it. A Black student says she was sent home for red braids in her hair when white girls wore hair dyed green and purple. School Superintendent Yancy Ford said the district does note tolerate racism or discrimination.

