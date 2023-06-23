Body of 3rd climber killed in Washington state avalanche has been recovered

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The body of the third and final climber killed in an avalanche in Washington state in February has been recovered. The local sheriff’s office says a hiker found the body of 66-year-old Yun Park of Palisades Park, New Jersey, on Thursday, and the body was recovered Friday morning Park and two other climbers were killed Feb. 19 as they ascended a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot Colchuck Peak, about 70 miles east of Seattle, amid risky avalanche conditions. One of the victims, 54-year-old Seong Cho, a Korean citizen residing in West Hartford, Connecticut, was located days later. The body of of 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, of Bayside, New York, was recovered in late May.

