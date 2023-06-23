German parliament approves a memorial to Jehovah’s Witnesses persecuted by the Nazis

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament has approved the construction of a memorial in Berlin to the Jehovah’s Witnesses persecuted under the Nazis. The country’s culture minister hopes the plan will help end their status as “forgotten victims.” On Thursday evening, lawmakers backed a motion formally calling on the government to support construction of the memorial in the capital’s central Tiergarten park. It will follow memorials already constructed in Berlin over the past two decades to Jewish, gay, Sinti and Roma, and disabled people murdered by the Nazis. Lawmakers also have mandated a project to build a memorial to the Polish victims of World War II.

