Man convicted of murder in the shooting of a UK police officer while the suspect was handcuffed

LONDON (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder for shooting a British police officer with an antique handgun while the suspect was handcuffed in a cell nearly three years ago. A jury deliberated for just over five hours on Friday before finding 25-year-old Louis De Zoysa guilty of killing Sgt. Matiu Ratana in September 2020. Prosecutors said that De Zoysa shot 54-year-old Ratana at Croydon Custody Center in south London. He had been arrested for possessing drugs and bullets. But arresting officers didn’t find the loaded 41-caliber revolver he kept in an underarm holster. De Zoysa managed to point the gun while in the cell at Ratana’s chest and fire. Another shot struck De Zoysa in the neck which left him with brain damage. He is due to be sentenced next month.

