Prosecutor quits ‘Cop City’ cases over disagreements with Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA (AP) — A metro Atlanta prosecutor has announced that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston cited disagreements with the state’s Republican attorney general, including the decision to charge a legal observer with domestic terrorism. Boston’s decision means Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr will have sole oversight regarding more than 40 additional cases connected to the “Stop Cop City” movement. Protesters argue that the charges are overblown and that they are meant to scare off supporters. Carr says in a statement that his office is committed to moving forward with prosecutions to hold criminals accountable.

