Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio. State leaders made the announcement involving Amazon Web Services on Monday. It comes as Ohio seeks to establish itself as the Midwest’s technology hub. AWS has invested $6 billion in Ohio since 2015, the state’s second largest private sector investment. The state’s privatized economic development office says the new operations will add 230 direct Amazon jobs to the 1,000 already in the state, and 1,000 support jobs. Site selection for the centers will be made later this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.