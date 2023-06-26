Biden will announce how billions of dollars for expanding broadband internet are being distributed

President Joe Biden will announce how much money each state is set to receive from the largest-ever federal investment in broadband expansion. The amount each state, territory and Washington, D.C., will receive from the $42.5 billion program depends primarily on the number of unserved locations in each jurisdiction. Congress approved the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program along with several other internet expansion initiatives through the infrastructure bill the Democratic president signed in 2021. Biden will announce on Monday how the money will be distributed. States will have until the end of the year to submit initial proposals outlining how they plan to use the money.

