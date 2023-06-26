California’s law aimed at fast food wages is on hold. Lawmakers may have found a way around it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new California law aimed in part at increasing salaries for fast food workers has been delayed. But Democrats who control the state Legislature might have a way to raise worker pay anyway. Newsom and lawmakers have agreed to restore funding to the long-dormant Industrial Welfare Commission. The agreement instructs the commission to adopt new wage orders with a priority for industries where 10% of workers are at or below the federal poverty level. International Franchise Association President Matt Haller said he sees that as an attempt to bypass the industry’s efforts to block the fast food law from taking effect.

