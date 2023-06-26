Canada’s largest city elects first woman of color as mayor

TORONTO (AP) — Leftist candidate Olivia Chow has become the mayor of Canada’s largest city. Chow is Toronto’s new mayor after more than a decade of conservative rule. She is the first woman of color to lead Canada’s most populous city. John Tory stepped as mayor after acknowledging he had an affair with a former staffer. Chow spent 13 years on Toronto’s city council and represented a downtown district of Toronto at the federal level for eight years. Chow received 37% support, topping Ana Bailao with 33%.

