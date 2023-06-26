Denmark to start the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and the retirement of Scandinavian country’s fleet of aging U.S. fighters has been moved up two years. Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Monday that the F-35 replacement fighters will be operative by 2025 instead of 2027. Lund Poulsen said that NATO-member Denmark “has taken the step of starting a training and further education effort for the Ukrainian pilots.”