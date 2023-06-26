EU auditors fears reaching ambitious climate targets will run into financial problems

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s auditing agency is warning there might not be sufficient financing available to meet the bloc’s ambitious climate targets. The warning from the Court of Auditors on Monday came as the 27-nation bloc already was struggling to live up to its image as the global leader on climate neutrality. It faces a political fight in the EU legislature to push through environmental protection measures. In a 63-page report, the Court of Auditors also highlighted that the EU’s executive commission did not include all greenhouse gas emissions in its tallies and said it found some of the European Commission’s accounting too opaque.

