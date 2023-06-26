Honduras adopts El Salvador-style tactics in anti-gang crackdown on prison inmates

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has started an El Salvador-style mass sweep of prisons and arrested a suspect in a pool-hall shooting last week that killed 11 people. Police suggested the pool-hall killings may be related to last week’s gang-related massacre of 46 female inmates at a women’s prison. The Honduran government has vowed to crack down on gang violence. On Monday, the military police posted photos of male inmates forced to sit in rows, spread-legged and touching, during a raid to seize contraband in one prison. Such harsh tactics were made famous under Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s anti-gang crackdown.

