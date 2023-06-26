James Meredith risked his life doing civil rights work. At 90, he says religion can help cut crime

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — James Meredith knew he was putting his life in danger in the 1960s by pursuing what he believes was his mission from God: conquering white supremacy in the segregated state of Mississippi. Leading up to his 90th birthday Sunday, the civil rights icon urged people to obey the Ten Commandments to reduce crime, saying older generations should lead. Meredith integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962 as mobs of white people rioted. In 1966, he set out to promote voting rights and show that a Black man could walk through Mississippi without fear. A white man shot and wounded Meredith on the second day of the march.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.