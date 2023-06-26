Live Updates | Fallout from Russian mercenary armed revolt

A spokesman for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reacted cautiously when asked to assess what had happened in Russia over the weekend. The spokesman said Monday that it was “an internal Russian matter” and that “only time will tell” what will happen there. He declined to say what impact the latest events would have on the diplomatic efforts to begin peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. But he said that Scholz’s top foreign policy adviser attended a closed-door meeting over the weekend in Copenhagen between Western countries and the so-called BRICS group of major emerging economies.

